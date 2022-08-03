﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s wire rod exports up 5.8 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 13:35:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 18.0 percent year on year to 89,775 metric tons, down 42.0 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $80.90 million, down 43.2 percent month on month and increasing by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 641,621 metric tons, up 5.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $550.39 million, increasing by 40.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 158,399 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 86,145 metric tons and the Netherlands with 68,911 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June 2022:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2022

January-June 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2022

June 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

158,399

126,224

25.49

28,808

16,007

79.97

Romania

86,145

28,322

204.16

19,143

6,923

176.51

Netherlands

68,911

85,851

-19.73

211

-

-

Canada

36,168

34,330

5.35

204

3,170

-93.56

Italy

32,491

17,910

81.41

3,052

2,409

26.69

Senegal

29,555

13,864

113.18

-

8,013

-

Spain

20,449

12,763

60.22

4,600

7,083

-35.06

Ivory Coast

19,157

23,888

-19.80

-

16,876

-

Morocco

17,097

18,713

-8.64

-

161

-

Bulgaria

15,988

1,887

747.27

11,449

682

1578.74

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June:


Tags: Wire Rod Longs Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Wire rod prices in Turkey move down

03 Aug | Longs and Billet

Wire rod prices from Turkey’s Aegean region fall sharply

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Iskenderun-based Turkish mill cut its wire rod price

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir decreases its wire rod prices for engineering grade products

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Kardemir cuts its wire rod prices

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local wire rod quotations in Indian market - week 31

02 Aug | Longs and Billet

Turkey’s Icdas decreases its longs prices by $10/mt

01 Aug | Longs and Billet

Local Chinese longs prices up by over $30/mt mainly amid better expectations, rise in futures

01 Aug | Longs and Billet

Shagang Group keeps local rebar prices stable for early August

01 Aug | Longs and Billet

US domestic wire rod prices soften further after mill decrease

29 Jul | Longs and Billet