Turkey’s wire rod exports up 5.8 percent in January-June

Wednesday, 03 August 2022 13:35:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 18.0 percent year on year to 89,775 metric tons, down 42.0 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $80.90 million, down 43.2 percent month on month and increasing by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.

Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 641,621 metric tons, up 5.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $550.39 million, increasing by 40.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 158,399 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 86,145 metric tons and the Netherlands with 68,911 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June 2022:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2022 January-June 2021 Y-o-y change (%) June 2022 June 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 158,399 126,224 25.49 28,808 16,007 79.97 Romania 86,145 28,322 204.16 19,143 6,923 176.51 Netherlands 68,911 85,851 -19.73 211 - - Canada 36,168 34,330 5.35 204 3,170 -93.56 Italy 32,491 17,910 81.41 3,052 2,409 26.69 Senegal 29,555 13,864 113.18 - 8,013 - Spain 20,449 12,763 60.22 4,600 7,083 -35.06 Ivory Coast 19,157 23,888 -19.80 - 16,876 - Morocco 17,097 18,713 -8.64 - 161 - Bulgaria 15,988 1,887 747.27 11,449 682 1578.74

