Turkey’s wire rod exports up 5.8 percent in January-June

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in June this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 18.0 percent year on year to 89,775 metric tons, down 42.0 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $80.90 million, down 43.2 percent month on month and increasing by 2.7 percent compared to the same month of 2021.
Meanwhile, in the January-June period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 641,621 metric tons, up 5.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $550.39 million, increasing by 40.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 158,399 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 86,145 metric tons and the Netherlands with 68,911 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June 2022:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-June 2022
|
January-June 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
June 2022
|
June 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
158,399
|
126,224
|
25.49
|
28,808
|
16,007
|
79.97
|
Romania
|
86,145
|
28,322
|
204.16
|
19,143
|
6,923
|
176.51
|
Netherlands
|
68,911
|
85,851
|
-19.73
|
211
|
-
|
-
|
Canada
|
36,168
|
34,330
|
5.35
|
204
|
3,170
|
-93.56
|
Italy
|
32,491
|
17,910
|
81.41
|
3,052
|
2,409
|
26.69
|
Senegal
|
29,555
|
13,864
|
113.18
|
-
|
8,013
|
-
|
Spain
|
20,449
|
12,763
|
60.22
|
4,600
|
7,083
|
-35.06
|
Ivory Coast
|
19,157
|
23,888
|
-19.80
|
-
|
16,876
|
-
|
Morocco
|
17,097
|
18,713
|
-8.64
|
-
|
161
|
-
|
Bulgaria
|
15,988
|
1,887
|
747.27
|
11,449
|
682
|
1578.74
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-June: