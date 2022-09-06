Turkey’s wire rod exports up 0.4 percent in January-July

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 22.1 percent year on year to 116,031 metric tons, up 28.9 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $91.81 million, up 13.2 percent month on month and decreasing by 18.9 percent compared to the same month of 2021.
Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 757,862 metric tons, up 0.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $642.41 million, increasing by 26.9 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 170,531 metric tons. Israel was followed by Romania with 86,145 metric tons and the Netherlands with 68,911 metric tons.
Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-July 2022:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-July 2022
|
January-July 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
July 2022
|
July 2021
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
170,531
|
150,853
|
13.04
|
11,956
|
24,629
|
-51.46
|
Romania
|
86,145
|
45,993
|
87.30
|
-
|
17,671
|
-
|
Netherlands
|
68,911
|
116,670
|
-40.94
|
-
|
30,818
|
-
|
Senegal
|
40,916
|
13,864
|
195.12
|
11,361
|
-
|
-
|
Canada
|
37,722
|
35,340
|
6.74
|
1,554
|
1,011
|
53.71
|
Italy
|
32,491
|
21,374
|
52.01
|
-
|
3,464
|
-
|
Ivory Coast
|
28,985
|
23,888
|
21.34
|
9,828
|
-
|
-
|
Morocco
|
27,588
|
25,123
|
9.81
|
10,492
|
6,410
|
63.68
|
Spain
|
23,589
|
17,517
|
34.66
|
3,121
|
4,753
|
-34.34
|
Bulgaria
|
18,065
|
1,982
|
811.45
|
2,077
|
-
|
-
