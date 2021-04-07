Turkey’s wire rod exports down 25.3 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 14:48:58 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 40.4 percent year on year to 72,034 metric tons, down 29.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $43.14 million, down 18.5 percent month on month and decreasing by 12.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 173,945 metric tons, down 25.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $96.08 million, decreasing by 10.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 67,068 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 27,924 metric tons and Brazil with 20,342 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-February 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2021 January-February 2020 Y-o-y change (%) February 2021 February 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 67,068 65,289 2.72 21,044 19,812 6.22 Haiti 27,924 4,694 494.89 - 4,694 - Brazil 20,342 - - 18,454 - - Peru 11,017 - - 3,000 - - Romania 7,780 3,849 102.13 7,780 - - Paraguay 6,632 3,005 120.70 3,545 835 324.55 Trinidad & Tobago 5,225 577 805.55 3,944 289 1264.71 Ivory Coast 5,145 - - - - - Ghana 2,771 245 1031.02 - 245 - Dominican Republic 2,764 12,228 -77.40 - 12,228 -

