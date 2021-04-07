﻿
Turkey’s wire rod exports down 25.3 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 07 April 2021 14:48:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey's wire rod exports decreased by 40.4 percent year on year to 72,034 metric tons, down 29.3 percent compared to the previous month. The revenue from these exports amounted to $43.14 million, down 18.5 percent month on month and decreasing by 12.9 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 173,945 metric tons, down 25.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $96.08 million, decreasing by 10.8 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest wire rod export destination was Israel which received 67,068 metric tons. Israel was followed by Haiti with 27,924 metric tons and Brazil with 20,342 metric tons.

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-February 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2021

January-February 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2021

February 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

67,068

65,289

2.72

21,044

19,812

6.22

Haiti

27,924

4,694

494.89

-

4,694

-

Brazil

20,342

-

-

18,454

-

-

Peru

11,017

-

-

3,000

-

-

Romania

7,780

3,849

102.13

7,780

-

-

Paraguay

6,632

3,005

120.70

3,545

835

324.55

Trinidad & Tobago

5,225

577

805.55

3,944

289

1264.71

Ivory Coast

5,145

-

-

-

-

-

Ghana

2,771

245

1031.02

-

245

-

Dominican Republic

2,764

12,228

-77.40

-

12,228

-

Turkey's main wire rod export destinations in January-February:


