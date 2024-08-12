 |  Login 
Turkey’s Vertra Steel to commission billet production plant in Ceyhan soon

Monday, 12 August 2024 12:23:16 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkey-based Vertra Steel has completed 77 percent of the construction of the billet production plant in Ceyhan Organized Industrial Zone in Adana. The plant, the foundation of which was laid in 2021, will start production in the short term.

The plant, which will produce special-sized steel billets, will create employment in Ceyhan and its surroundings. The company is proceeding with its existing and new investments in line with its carbon neutral and green deal targets.

Vertra Steel produces round steel billets with a diameter of 200-220 mm and square steel billets with dimensions of 150 mm x 150 mm, 200 mm x 200 mm and 120 mm x 120 mm.


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe Steelmaking 

