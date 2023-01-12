Turkey’s Tufan Metalürji to begin billet production in 2024

Thursday, 12 January 2023 11:45:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkey-based Tufan Metalürji for its meltshop project in Adana has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 337.07 million ($17.94 million), the meltshop will have an annual billet capacity of 244,281 mt.

Billets to be produced in the mill planned to be established in the Ceyhan Organized Industrial Zone will be sold in domestic and foreign markets.

Approximately 55 personnel will be employed during the construction phase of the project, which will take around 13 months after the completion of the EIA process and the approval of other permits, while the mill is scheduled to be commissioned in 2024.