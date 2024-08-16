 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
You are here: Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey’s...

Turkey’s Tosyalı Holding to boost Angolan mining and steel project with new partnership

Friday, 16 August 2024 13:28:32 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish steel producer Tosyalı Holding has joined forces with Angola-based oil company Sonangol to integrate the latter into its subsidiary Tosyali Iron & Steel Angola SA to stimulate its strategic mining and steel project in Angola, according to a statement released by the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas of Angola.

“With the entry of Sonangol into the new corporate structure, the Cassinga iron and steel project will gain new momentum,” Fuat Tosyalı, president of Tosyalı Holding, stated commenting on the deal.

Within the scope of the partnership, the Cassinga project will revive the Jamba Mineira iron ore mines. Moreover, a new steel mill will be constructed at the Sacomar Mineral Terminal in Moçâmedes, which will use iron ore from the mines.

The Tosyalı-Angola project, which is expected to be operational in mid-2027, will allow the country to diversify its economy and to supply one of the most important commodities to both domestic and international markets, increasing revenues and creating jobs.


Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Angola South Africa Steelmaking Tosyalı 

Similar articles

Brazilian high-grade iron ore price declines during the week

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Daily iron ore prices CFR China - August 16, 2024

16 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

LKAB registers lower net profit and sales revenues in H1

16 Aug | Steel News

Rio Tinto orders mining equipment from China’s XCMG for Simandou project

16 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports increase by 50.7 percent in January-June

16 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 16, 2024 

16 Aug | Longs and Billet

Iron ore keeps falling, expectations persist for some further declines

15 Aug | Scrap & Raw Materials

Indian steel companies seek export tax on iron ore and pellets

15 Aug | Steel News

India’s NMDC Limited increases capex by 40% in FY 2023-24

15 Aug | Steel News

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China – August 15, 2024 

15 Aug | Longs and Billet