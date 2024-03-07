Turkey’s scrap imports up 36.3 percent in January

Thursday, 07 March 2024 17:52:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In January this year, Turkey’s scrap imports rose by 12.8 percent month on month and by 36.3 percent year on year to 1,852,809 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 16.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 47.7 percent year on year to $749.13 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s scrap imports from the US amounted to 356,249 mt, up 44.8 percent year on year, while the US was followed by the Netherlands with 274,205 mt, up 165.7 percent, and by Belgium with 240,913 mt, up 59.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top scrap import destinations in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January 2024 January 2023 Y-o-y change (%) US 356,249 245,925 +44.8 The Netherlands 274,205 103,200 +165.7 Belgium 240,913 151,179 +59.4 United Kingdom 124,994 129,652 -3.6 Romania 100,523 88,736 +13.3 Latvia 89,241 45,952 +94.2 France 82,349 27,031 +204.6 Denmark 76,026 - - Finland 58,667 12,013 +388.4 Germany 54,460 84,828 -35.8

