﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s scrap imports up 36.3 percent in January

Thursday, 07 March 2024 17:52:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey’s scrap imports rose by 12.8 percent month on month and by 36.3 percent year on year to 1,852,809 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 16.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 47.7 percent year on year to $749.13 million.

In the given month, Turkey’s scrap imports from the US amounted to 356,249 mt, up 44.8 percent year on year, while the US was followed by the Netherlands with 274,205 mt, up 165.7 percent, and by Belgium with 240,913 mt, up 59.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.

Turkey’s top scrap import destinations in the first month of 2024 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2024

January 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

US

356,249

245,925

+44.8

The Netherlands

274,205

103,200

+165.7

Belgium

240,913

151,179

+59.4

United Kingdom

124,994

129,652

-3.6

Romania

100,523

88,736

+13.3

Latvia

89,241

45,952

+94.2

France

82,349

27,031

+204.6

Denmark

76,026

-

-

Finland

58,667

12,013

+388.4

Germany

54,460

84,828

-35.8

Turkey’s main scrap import destinations in January are as follows:


Tags: Scrap Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Dock delivered prices for HMS I/II 80:20 in Newark, NJ

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Downward pressure on Turkey’s import scrap market continues unabated

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Carbon and stainless scrap prices in Taiwanese domestic market - week 10, 2024

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Tokyo Steel decreases its scrap prices, but dollar-based prices move up

07 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Kazakhstan’s scrap export restrictions raise concerns in Russia

07 Mar | Steel News

US Detroit-area mill announces March scrap pricing

06 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Ex-US scrap prices in Turkey fall below $380/mt CFR

06 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Local Chinese scrap prices move down due to slower demand

06 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

Pakistani buyers delay new scrap bookings as mood in finished steel segment falters

06 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials

India shows increased interest in import scrap after price drop, outlook still bearish

06 Mar | Scrap & Raw Materials