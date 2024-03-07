Turkey’s scrap imports up 36.3 percent in January

In January this year, Turkey’s scrap imports rose by 12.8 percent month on month and by 36.3 percent year on year to 1,852,809 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 16.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 47.7 percent year on year to $749.13 million.
In the given month, Turkey’s scrap imports from the US amounted to 356,249 mt, up 44.8 percent year on year, while the US was followed by the Netherlands with 274,205 mt, up 165.7 percent, and by Belgium with 240,913 mt, up 59.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.
Turkey’s top scrap import destinations in the first month of 2024 are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
January 2024
|
January 2023
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
US
|
356,249
|
245,925
|
+44.8
|
The Netherlands
|
274,205
|
103,200
|
+165.7
|
Belgium
|
240,913
|
151,179
|
+59.4
|
United Kingdom
|
124,994
|
129,652
|
-3.6
|
Romania
|
100,523
|
88,736
|
+13.3
|
Latvia
|
89,241
|
45,952
|
+94.2
|
France
|
82,349
|
27,031
|
+204.6
|
Denmark
|
76,026
|
-
|
-
|
Finland
|
58,667
|
12,013
|
+388.4
|
Germany
|
54,460
|
84,828
|
-35.8
