Turkey’s scrap imports up 16 percent in September from August

Wednesday, 11 November 2020 14:03:01 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey’s steel scrap imports have also continued their uptrend in September this year. The import volume in September alone came to 2.181 million mt, up approximately 16 percent month on month, according to the data provided by Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD). Turkey’s scrap imports moved up amid Turkish mills’ ongoing steel product sales to Southeast Asia and the positive sentiment in the global steel markets as well as in manufacturing sectors.

In the January-September period of this year, Turkey's steel scrap import volume increased by 15.1 percent on year on year to 16.168 million metric tons. The value of these imports exceeded $4.391 million, down 0.1 percent year on year. In the first nine months of the year, the EU maintained its leading position as supplier of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 61.1 percent share, followed by the US with 21 percent. The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in the first nine months of 2020 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-Sept 2020 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 3,403 +26.9 EU 9,872 +11.5 CIS 1,791 +11.6 Others 1,102 +22 Total 16,168 +15.1

The number of scrap bookings is expected to be higher for October shipment than for September shipment.