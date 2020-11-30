Turkey’s scrap imports up 12 percent in October from September

Monday, 30 November 2020 17:54:46 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The rises observed in Turkey’s scrap imports continued in October. The import volume in October alone came to 1.927 million mt, up approximately 12 percent month on month, according to the data provided by Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD). Supported by Turkey’s finished steel sales to the Far Eastern and Latin American markets, scrap imports are expected to maintain their strength until March next year as Turkish mills’ order books are mostly full thus far.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey's steel scrap import volume increased by 19.1 percent on year on year to 18.095 million metric tons. The value of these imports exceeded $4.942 million, down 0.1 percent year on year. In the first ten months of the year, the EU maintained its position as leading supplier of Turkey’s scrap imports, with a 61.6 percent share of the total, followed by the US with 20.7 percent. The main sources of the imported scrap in the first 10 months of 2020 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-Oct 2020 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 3,746 +22.6 EU 11,139 +17.6 CIS 2,015 +20.1 Others 1,196 +8.5 Total 18,095 +19.1

The number of bookings for November shipment is expected to be similar to that for September shipment.