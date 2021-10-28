Turkey’s scrap imports in September down 21.5 percent from August

Thursday, 28 October 2021 12:02:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s scrap imports decreased both compared to August and September 2020.

The import volume in September alone came to 1.57 million mt, down approximately 21.5 percent month on month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

During the January-September period, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume increased by 16.6 percent on year on year to 18.85 million metric tons. The value of these imports exceeded $8.25 billion, up 88.1 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in September in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 51.9 percent share, followed by the US with 14.6 percent and the CIS with an 11.5 percent share.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-September 2021 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-Sept 2021 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 2,748 -19.3 EU 9,787 +19.3 CIS 2,160 +20.6 UK 1,837 +10.0 Others 2,322 +110.7 Total 18,853 +16.6

The number of bookings for October shipments is expected to be similar to the number of bookings for September shipments and to indicate a rise year on year since the cumulative tonnages are already higher than in previous years. Turkey’s scrap imports had totaled 18.09 million mt in the January-October 2020 period, while the import volume in October 2020 alone came to around 1.92 million mt.

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2020 and 2021 can be seen in the graph below: