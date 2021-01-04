Turkey’s scrap imports in November up 11 percent from October

Monday, 04 January 2021 13:56:26 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

The rises observed in Turkey’s scrap imports continued in November. The import volume in November alone came to 2.061 million mt, up approximately 11 percent month on month, according to the data provided by Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD). Turkish mills’ long steel order books are full for March, while their flat steel bookings are now for April with some mills even offering for longer lead times. This situation has been causing Turkey’s scrap imports to increase gradually.

In the January-November period last year, Turkey's steel scrap import volume increased by 19.9 percent on year on year to 20.157 million metric tons. The value of these imports exceeded $5.550 million, up 8.7 percent year on year. When Turkey’s scrap imports in the first 11 months of the year are analyzed, the EU maintained its leading share in Turkey’s scrap imports with 62.7 percent, followed by the US with 19.8 percent. The main sources of the imported scrap in the first 11 months of 2020 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-Nov 2020 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 3,987 +18.8 EU 12,629 +19.5 CIS 2,234 +25.3 Others 1,308 +29.1 Total 20,157 +19.9

The numbers of bookings for December shipments are expected to be higher than November shipments and to indicate a rise on year-on-year basis.