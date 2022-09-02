Turkey’s scrap imports in July down 13.8 percent from June

Friday, 02 September 2022 11:02:31 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey’s scrap imports amounted to 1.37 million mt, down 13.8 percent month on month and falling by 42.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

In the January-July period this year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume decreased by 21.5 percent year on year to 13.88 million mt and the value of these imports amounted to $7.03 billion, down 8.1 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in the given period in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 50.7 percent share, followed by the US with 18.8 percent and the UK with a 9.3 percent share. Meanwhile, it is observed that in the given period Turkey’s scrap imports from the CIS region, the UK and the EU respectively declined by 58.9 percent, 28.3 percent and 28.4 percent as compared to the January-July period of 2021.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-July 2022 can be seen in the table below:

Imported tonnage Jan-July 2022 (thousand mt) Change year on year (%) US 2,612 +22.4 EU 7,034 -28.4 CIS 844 -58.9 UK 1,293 -28.3 Others 623 +11.5 Total 13,885 -21.5

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2021 and 2022 can be seen in the graph below: