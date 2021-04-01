Turkey’s scrap imports in February up 3.63 percent from January

Thursday, 01 April 2021 17:46:45 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s scrap imports exceeded the tonnages recorded in January. The import volume in February alone came to 2.079 million mt, up approximately 3.63 percent month on month, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD). Having extended the delivery periods for their scrap purchases at the end of 2020, Turkish mills were able to buy less than usual in January, but had to accelerate their purchases in February with the delivery periods returning to normal.

In the second month of this year, Turkey's steel scrap import volume increased by 17.3 percent on year on year to 4.085 million metric tons. The value of these imports exceeded $1.524 million, up 54.6 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in February in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 57.1 percent share, followed by the US and the CIS region with 11.5 and 10.8 percent shares respectively.

The number of bookings for March shipments is expected to be higher than for January shipments and to indicate a rise year on year. Turkey’s scrap imports had totaled 1.597 million mt in March 2020.