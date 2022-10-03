﻿
Turkey’s scrap imports in August up 17.5 percent from July

Monday, 03 October 2022 15:35:48 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey’s scrap imports amounted to 1.61 million mt, up 17.5 percent month on month and falling by 19.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Steel Producers' Association (TCUD).

In the January-August period this year, Turkey’s steel scrap import volume decreased by 10.3 percent year on year to 15.49 million mt and the value of these imports amounted to $7.68 billion, up by 2.5 percent year on year. Looking at Turkey’s scrap imports in the given period in detail, the EU maintained its number one position among suppliers of Turkey’s scrap imports with a 50.9 percent share, followed by the US with 18.7 percent and the UK with a 9.9 percent share. Meanwhile, it is observed that in the given period Turkey’s scrap imports from the CIS region, the UK and the EU respectively declined by 57.4 percent, 14.5 percent and 15.2 percent as compared to the January-August period of 2021.

The main sources of Turkey’s scrap imports in January-August 2022 can be seen in the table below:

 

Imported tonnage Jan-Aug 2022 (thousand mt)

Change year on year (%)

US

2,893

+29.8

EU

7,881

-15.2

CIS

860

-57.4

UK

1,528

-14.5

Others

689

+9.9

Total

15,496

-10.3

The comparison of Turkey’s scrap imports in 2021 and 2022 can be seen in the graph below:


