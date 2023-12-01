Turkey’s scrap imports down 47.9 percent in January-October

Friday, 01 December 2023 12:29:40 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s scrap imports rose by 40.7 percent month on month and by 3.2 percent year on year to 1,491,804 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 43.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 0.9 percent year on year to $568.20 million.

In the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s scrap imports moved down by 47.9 percent to 15.51 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $6.36 billion, down 27.4 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s scrap imports from the US amounted to 3,630,610 mt, up 3.2 percent year on year, while the US was followed by the Netherlands with 1,766,511 mt, up 1.9 percent, and by Belgium with 1,388,892 mt, up 1.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.