Turkey’s scrap imports down 14.1 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 13:32:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s scrap imports rose by 3.3 percent month on month and by 16.3 percent year on year to 1,540,290 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 6.1 percent compared to the previous month and by 22.3 percent year on year to $602.35 million.

In the January-November period of last year, Turkey’s scrap imports moved down by 14.1 percent to 16.80 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $6.96 billion, down 24.8 percent, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s scrap imports from the US amounted to 3,925,691 mt, up 7.3 percent year on year, while the US was followed by the Netherlands with 1,883,547 mt, down seven percent, and by Belgium with 1,429,215 mt, down 0.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.