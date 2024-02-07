Turkey’s scrap imports down 11.3 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 07 February 2024 12:13:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s scrap imports rose by 6.6 percent month on month and by 30.6 percent year on year to 1,642,755 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports increased by 6.3 percent compared to the previous month and by 38.7 percent year on year to $640.41 million.

In 2023, Turkey’s scrap imports moved down by 11.3 percent to 18.47 million mt, while the revenue from these imports amounted to $7.60 billion, down 21.8 percent, both year on year.

In the given year, Turkey’s scrap imports from the US amounted to 4,356,082 mt, up 10.4 percent year on year, while the US was followed by the Netherlands with 2,106,044 mt, down 1.7 percent, and by Belgium with 1,508,669 mt, up 1.9 percent, both on year-on-year basis.