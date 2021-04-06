Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 3.8 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 575,932 metric tons, up 17.5 percent compared to January and increasing by 24.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $293.80 million, increasing by 21.2 percent compared to January and up 46.0 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.07 million metric tons, up 3.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $536.18 million, increasing by 21.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 187,420 metric tons, up 19.09 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Singapore with 140,543 metric tons and Yemen with 118,737 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-February 2021:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-February 2021
|
January-February 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
February 2021
|
February 2020
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
187,420
|
157,381
|
19.09
|
91,635
|
70,386
|
30.19
|
Singapore
|
140,543
|
80,711
|
74.13
|
101,301
|
40,039
|
153.01
|
Yemen
|
118,737
|
243,357
|
-51.21
|
65,426
|
104,824
|
-37.58
|
Hong Kong
|
107,542
|
-
|
-
|
55,500
|
-
|
-
|
Peru
|
80,497
|
16,254
|
395.24
|
26,050
|
16,254
|
60.27
|
Brazil
|
58,908
|
-
|
-
|
51,219
|
-
|
-
|
Jamaica
|
45,399
|
15,272
|
197.27
|
22,041
|
-
|
-
|
USA
|
41,974
|
95,701
|
-56.14
|
31,763
|
37,668
|
-15.68
|
Lebanon
|
30,403
|
15,458
|
96.68
|
8,406
|
7,700
|
9.17
|
Netherlands
|
19,188
|
11,259
|
70.42
|
19,107
|
5,771
|
231.09
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below: