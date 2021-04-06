﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 3.8 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 15:37:20 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 575,932 metric tons, up 17.5 percent compared to January and increasing by 24.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $293.80 million, increasing by 21.2 percent compared to January and up 46.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.07 million metric tons, up 3.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $536.18 million, increasing by 21.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 187,420 metric tons, up 19.09 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Singapore with 140,543 metric tons and Yemen with 118,737 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-February 2021:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2021

January-February 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2021

February 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

187,420

157,381

19.09

91,635

70,386

30.19

Singapore

140,543

80,711

74.13

101,301

40,039

153.01

Yemen

118,737

243,357

-51.21

65,426

104,824

-37.58

Hong Kong

107,542

-

-

55,500

-

-

Peru

80,497

16,254

395.24

26,050

16,254

60.27

Brazil

58,908

-

-

51,219

-

-

Jamaica

45,399

15,272

197.27

22,041

-

-

USA

41,974

95,701

-56.14

31,763

37,668

-15.68

Lebanon

30,403

15,458

96.68

8,406

7,700

9.17

Netherlands

19,188

11,259

70.42

19,107

5,771

231.09

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below:


Tags: Europe  steelmaking  rebar  longs  Turkey  imp/exp statistics  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

07  Apr

Turkey’s wire rod exports down 25.3 percent in January-February
12  Mar

Turkey's CRC imports down 40.3 percent in January
11  Mar

Turkey’s HRC import volume down 6.8 percent in January
10  Mar

Turkey’s HRC exports down 59.1 percent in January
09  Mar

Turkey’s billet imports up 1.6 percent in January