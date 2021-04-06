Turkey’s rebar exports increase by 3.8 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 06 April 2021 15:37:20 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 575,932 metric tons, up 17.5 percent compared to January and increasing by 24.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $293.80 million, increasing by 21.2 percent compared to January and up 46.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-February period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 1.07 million metric tons, up 3.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $536.18 million, increasing by 21.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 187,420 metric tons, up 19.09 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Singapore with 140,543 metric tons and Yemen with 118,737 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-February 2021:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2021 January-February 2020 Y-o-y change (%) February 2021 February 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 187,420 157,381 19.09 91,635 70,386 30.19 Singapore 140,543 80,711 74.13 101,301 40,039 153.01 Yemen 118,737 243,357 -51.21 65,426 104,824 -37.58 Hong Kong 107,542 - - 55,500 - - Peru 80,497 16,254 395.24 26,050 16,254 60.27 Brazil 58,908 - - 51,219 - - Jamaica 45,399 15,272 197.27 22,041 - - USA 41,974 95,701 -56.14 31,763 37,668 -15.68 Lebanon 30,403 15,458 96.68 8,406 7,700 9.17 Netherlands 19,188 11,259 70.42 19,107 5,771 231.09

