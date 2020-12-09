Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 7.4 percent in January-October

In October this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 506,839 metric tons, up 10.0 percent compared to September and decreasing by 14.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $223.32 million, increasing by 14.0 percent compared to September and down 12.3 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.42 million metric tons, down 7.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.88 billion, decreasing by 15.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.
In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 730,247 metric tons, up 1.52 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 711,715 metric tons and the Hong Kong with 401,639 metric tons.
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-October 2020:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-October 2020
|
January-October 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
October 2020
|
October 2019
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Israel
|
730,247
|
719,317
|
1.52
|
95,101
|
92,338
|
2.99
|
Yemen
|
711,715
|
760,914
|
-6.47
|
15,000
|
119,046
|
-87.40
|
Hong Kong
|
401,639
|
214,700
|
87.07
|
87,578
|
53,461
|
63.82
|
US
|
380,126
|
70,380
|
440.11
|
35,073
|
-
|
-
|
Singapore
|
234,242
|
543,373
|
-56.89
|
-
|
53,027
|
-
|
Ethiopia
|
140,662
|
232,302
|
-39.45
|
6,230
|
27,170
|
-77.07
|
Lebanon
|
129,057
|
103,947
|
24.16
|
35,829
|
22,146
|
61.79
|
Jamaica
|
113,661
|
121,939
|
-6.79
|
19,989
|
33,974
|
-41.16
|
Djibouti
|
110,325
|
144,129
|
-23.45
|
8,190
|
18,634
|
-56.05
|
Iraq
|
107,719
|
94,367
|
14.15
|
20,543
|
12,699
|
61.77
Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-October period this year are presented below: