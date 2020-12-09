﻿
English
Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 7.4 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 14:28:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In October this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 506,839 metric tons, up 10.0 percent compared to September and decreasing by 14.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $223.32 million, increasing by 14.0 percent compared to September and down 12.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.42 million metric tons, down 7.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.88 billion, decreasing by 15.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 730,247 metric tons, up 1.52 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 711,715 metric tons and the Hong Kong with 401,639 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-October 2020:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-October 2020

January-October 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

October 2020

October 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Israel

730,247

719,317

1.52

95,101

92,338

2.99

Yemen

711,715

760,914

-6.47

15,000

119,046

-87.40

Hong Kong

401,639

214,700

87.07

87,578

53,461

63.82

US

380,126

70,380

440.11

35,073

-

-

Singapore

234,242

543,373

-56.89

-

53,027

-

Ethiopia

140,662

232,302

-39.45

6,230

27,170

-77.07

Lebanon

129,057

103,947

24.16

35,829

22,146

61.79

Jamaica

113,661

121,939

-6.79

19,989

33,974

-41.16

Djibouti

110,325

144,129

-23.45

8,190

18,634

-56.05

Iraq

107,719

94,367

14.15

20,543

12,699

61.77

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-October period this year are presented below:


