Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 7.4 percent in January-October

Wednesday, 09 December 2020 14:28:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 506,839 metric tons, up 10.0 percent compared to September and decreasing by 14.4 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $223.32 million, increasing by 14.0 percent compared to September and down 12.3 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 4.42 million metric tons, down 7.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.88 billion, decreasing by 15.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Turkey's largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 730,247 metric tons, up 1.52 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 711,715 metric tons and the Hong Kong with 401,639 metric tons.

Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in January-October 2020:

Country Amount (mt) January-October 2020 January-October 2019 Y-o-y change (%) October 2020 October 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Israel 730,247 719,317 1.52 95,101 92,338 2.99 Yemen 711,715 760,914 -6.47 15,000 119,046 -87.40 Hong Kong 401,639 214,700 87.07 87,578 53,461 63.82 US 380,126 70,380 440.11 35,073 - - Singapore 234,242 543,373 -56.89 - 53,027 - Ethiopia 140,662 232,302 -39.45 6,230 27,170 -77.07 Lebanon 129,057 103,947 24.16 35,829 22,146 61.79 Jamaica 113,661 121,939 -6.79 19,989 33,974 -41.16 Djibouti 110,325 144,129 -23.45 8,190 18,634 -56.05 Iraq 107,719 94,367 14.15 20,543 12,699 61.77

