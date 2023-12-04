Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 43.3 percent in Jan-Oct

Monday, 04 December 2023 11:50:42 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In October this year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 283,092 metric tons, down by 30.3 percent compared to September and by 23.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $170.57 million, declining by 25.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 32.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-October period of this year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 2.78 million metric tons, down by 43.3 percent compared to the same period last year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $1.77 billion, falling by 51.3 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 623,578 mt, down 27.9 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 571,070 mt, down five percent, and Ethiopia with 231,855 mt, up 232.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.