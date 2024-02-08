﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 37.7 percent in 2023

Thursday, 08 February 2024 13:38:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 335,363 metric tons, up by 19.9 percent compared to November and by 23.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $198.69 million, rising by 25.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 4.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 3.39 million metric tons, down by 37.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.13 billion, falling by 46.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 726,411 mt, down 29.9 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 730,282 mt, up 1.5 percent, and Ethiopia with 246,731 mt, up 206.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Rebar Longs Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Longs prices in Romania remain stable, ex-Turkey imports still attractive

08 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices trend up

08 Feb | Longs and Billet

Asian wire rod market quiet as holiday imminent, prices stable with mixed expectations

08 Feb | Longs and Billet

US import rebar interest remains low

07 Feb | Longs and Billet

Turkish longs export prices stabilize, but outlook shaky

07 Feb | Longs and Billet

Egypt’s Ezz Steel adjusts local prices in line with current, longs export offers stable

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

IREPAS: Mood in global long steel market still far from positive

06 Feb | Steel News

Local Indian rebar prices resume decline amid mills’ resumption of discounted sales

06 Feb | Longs and Billet

Stocks of main finished steel products in China up 5.2% in late Jan

06 Feb | Steel News

Turkish domestic rebar spot prices mostly revised to offset weaker currency

05 Feb | Longs and Billet