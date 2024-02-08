Turkey’s rebar exports decrease by 37.7 percent in 2023

Thursday, 08 February 2024 13:38:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 335,363 metric tons, up by 19.9 percent compared to November and by 23.0 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $198.69 million, rising by 25.2 percent compared to the previous month and by 4.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2023, Turkey’s rebar exports amounted to 3.39 million metric tons, down by 37.7 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these exports totaled $2.13 billion, falling by 46.9 percent year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest rebar export destination was Israel which received 726,411 mt, down 29.9 percent year on year. Israel was followed by Yemen with 730,282 mt, up 1.5 percent, and Ethiopia with 246,731 mt, up 206.8 percent, both on year-on-year basis.