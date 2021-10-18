﻿
English
Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 23.3% in January-August

Monday, 18 October 2021 13:59:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 118.3 percent to 161,494 metric tons compared to July and were up 49.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $178.1 million, up 117.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 179.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 1.04 million mt, up 23.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 82.9 percent to $931.94 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 174,404 metric tons, up 14.5 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 158,260 metric tons and Iraq with 104,075 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-August are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2021

January- August 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

August 2021

August 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

174,404

152,260

14.54

20,480

5,970

243.05

UK

158,260

68,434

131.26

36,199

13,505

168.04

Iraq

104,075

126,027

-17.42

6,717

22,137

-69.66

Belgium

96,177

64,862

48.28

15,320

10,188

50.37

Israel

42,956

61,348

-29.98

6,742

8,700

-22.51

Germany

41,131

33,121

24.18

10,374

3,458

200.00

Ireland

38,187

14,934

155.71

6,290

1,652

280.75

Italy

34.673

22.703

52,72

5.564

2.845

95,57

Georgia

29.833

44.891

-33,54

3.737

8.022

-53,42

Canada

28.295

14.813

91,01

2.057

1.151

78,71

