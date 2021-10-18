Turkey’s longitudinally welded tube and profile exports up 23.3% in January-August

Monday, 18 October 2021 13:59:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's total longitudinally welded tube and profile exports increased by 118.3 percent to 161,494 metric tons compared to July and were up 49.9 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $178.1 million, up 117.6 percent month on month, while increasing by 179.1 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-August period of this year, Turkey's longitudinally welded tube and profile exports amounted to 1.04 million mt, up 23.3 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 82.9 percent to $931.94 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's largest longitudinally welded tube and profile export destination was Romania which received 174,404 metric tons, up 14.5 percent year on year. Romania was followed by the United Kingdom with 158,260 metric tons and Iraq with 104,075 metric tons.

Turkey's top longitudinally welded tube and profile export destinations in January-August are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2021 January- August 2020 Y-o-y change (%) August 2021 August 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 174,404 152,260 14.54 20,480 5,970 243.05 UK 158,260 68,434 131.26 36,199 13,505 168.04 Iraq 104,075 126,027 -17.42 6,717 22,137 -69.66 Belgium 96,177 64,862 48.28 15,320 10,188 50.37 Israel 42,956 61,348 -29.98 6,742 8,700 -22.51 Germany 41,131 33,121 24.18 10,374 3,458 200.00 Ireland 38,187 14,934 155.71 6,290 1,652 280.75 Italy 34.673 22.703 52,72 5.564 2.845 95,57 Georgia 29.833 44.891 -33,54 3.737 8.022 -53,42 Canada 28.295 14.813 91,01 2.057 1.151 78,71

