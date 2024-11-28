Turkey’s Kroman Çelik continues solar power plant investments in Erzurum

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment and Urbanization has announced that the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by Turkish steel producer Kroman Çelik Sanayi for its second Horasan solar power plant project in Erzurum has been examined and that the environmental impact assessment process has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 605.95 million ($17.49 million), a total of 76,923 solar panels will be built. With the planned project, the power plant, which will be built with a power capacity of 46.99 MWm, is expected to annually produce 83.25 million kWh of energy. The electricity produced at the plant will be used at the company’s facilities, and the excess electricity will be sold.

In addition, the company will build another solar power plant with a power capacity of 80 MWm in Horasan with an investment cost of TRY 985.75 million, as SteelOrbis previously reported.