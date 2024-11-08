Turkey’s Kroman Çelik awaits environmental approval for solar power plant project in Sivas

Turkey’s Ministry of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change has announced that the examination and evaluation process within the scope of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) application made by local steel producer Kroman Çelik Sanayii A.Ş., for its solar power plant project in Kangal, Sivas, has been completed and that the environmental impact assessment has begun.

Within the scope of the project with an investment cost of TRY 755.62 million ($22 million), a total of 85,488 photovoltaic panels and 11 inverters will be installed. The plant with a capacity of 45 MWe is expected to generate 89,250 MWh of energy per year. Also, the economic lifespan of the project is forecast to be 25 years, though it can be extended with technological improvements.