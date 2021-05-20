Turkey's iron ore imports up 23.9 percent in January-March

Thursday, 20 May 2021 12:16:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 828,052 mt, increasing by 108.6 percent compared to February and up 1.3 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 74.6 percent to $138.82 million year on year, while up 111.2 percent as compared to February.

Meanwhile, in the January-March period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 2.50 million metric tons, up 23.9 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $366.30 million, increasing by 82.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 1.25 million mt, up 9.77 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Russia which supplied 371,713 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from South Africa in the given period amounted to 344,489 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-March period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2021 January-March 2020 Change (%) March 2021 March 2020 Change (%) Brazil 1,252,384 1,140,897 9.77 334,226 539,587 -38.06 Russia 371,713 224,253 65.76 134,755 112,513 19.77 S. Africa 344,489 172,929 99.21 172,060 - - Sweden 329,973 480,520 -31.33 165,000 165,163 -0.10 Ukraine 155,373 - - - - - Mali 47,762 - - 22,010 - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first three months this year can be seen in the graph below: