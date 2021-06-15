Turkey's iron ore imports up 18.8 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 12:39:08 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 994,051 mt, increasing by 20.0 percent compared to March and up 7.7 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 100.3 percent to $184.90 million year on year, while up 33.2 percent as compared to March.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 3.50 million metric tons, up 18.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $551.20 million, increasing by 88.0 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 1.66 million mt, up 6.56 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 659,971 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 448,739 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-April period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2021 January-April 2020 Change (%) April 2021 April 2020 Change (%) Brazil 1,657,103 1,555,029 6.56 404,719 414,132 -2.27 Sweden 659,971 810,631 -18.59 329,999 330,111 -0.03 Russia 448,739 373,871 20.03 77,026 149,618 -48.52 S. Africa 344,509 172,929 99.22 - - - Ukraine 308,996 29,154 959.88 153,623 29,154 426.94 Mali 76,425 - - 28,663 - -

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first four months this year can be seen in the graph below: