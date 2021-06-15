﻿
English
Turkey's iron ore imports up 18.8 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 15 June 2021 12:39:08 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Turkey's iron ore imports totaled 994,051 mt, increasing by 20.0 percent compared to March and up 7.7 percent as compared to the same month of 2020, according to the statistics provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports increased by 100.3 percent to $184.90 million year on year, while up 33.2 percent as compared to March.

Meanwhile, in the January-April period of this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 3.50 million metric tons, up 18.8 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $551.20 million, increasing by 88.0 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Turkey's iron ore imports from Brazil stood at 1.66 million mt, up 6.56 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Sweden which supplied 659,971 mt, while Turkey's iron ore imports from Russia in the given period amounted to 448,739 mt.

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the January-April period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2021

January-April 2020

Change (%)

April 2021

April 2020

Change (%)

Brazil

1,657,103

1,555,029

6.56

404,719

414,132

-2.27

Sweden

659,971

810,631

-18.59

329,999

330,111

-0.03

Russia

448,739

373,871

20.03

77,026

149,618

-48.52

S. Africa

344,509

172,929

99.22

-

-

-

Ukraine

308,996

29,154

959.88

153,623

29,154

426.94

Mali

76,425

-

-

28,663

-

-

Turkey's iron ore import sources in the first four months this year can be seen in the graph below:


