Turkey’s IDC cuts production temporarily amid lower demand and higher costs

Monday, 05 September 2022 10:31:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkish rebar producer İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (IDC) has announced that it has decided to reduce its production temporarily due to decreasing demand as a result of the seasonal contraction in the long steel market, increasing production costs and troubling economic conditions.

The company has temporarily reduced production at its steel mill from three to two shifts, and at the rod rolling mill from three shifts to a single shift in order to prevent potential cost losses and to use resources more efficiently. As a result, the steel mill production will decrease by approximately 1,300 mt per day, and the rod rolling mill output will decline by approximately 1,800 mt per day. IDC’s production at its profile rolling mill will continue to operate as normal.

Taking into account the developments in the long steel market, production costs, demand and orders, the shifts may be increased later.