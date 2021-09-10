﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC import volume up 44.4 percent in January-July

Friday, 10 September 2021 10:36:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 20.8 percent year on year to 480,946 metric tons, up 40.2 percent compared to June. The revenue from these imports amounted to $463.73 million, up 63.2 month on month and increasing by 184.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.88 million metric tons, up 44.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.15 billion, increasing by 143.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.27 million mt, up 90.97 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 655,399 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2021

January-July 2020

Change (%)

July 2021

July 2020

Change (%)

Russia

1,268,546

664,254

90.97

167,061

168,994

-1.14

Ukraine

655,399

300,289

118.26

43,630

14,576

199.33

India

317,692

-

-

119,835

-

-

Japan

266,558

108,157

146.45

60,479

1,420

4159.08

France

152,826

298,018

-48.72

18,413

71,801

-74.36

China

50,207

-

-

27,086

-

-

Belgium

32,103

55,578

-42.24

2,830

8,827

-67.94

South Korea

23,469

70,901

-66.90

13,540

9,965

35.88

Romania

19,597

51,260

-61.77

1,166

1,073

8.67

S. Arabia

15,490

-

-

10,325

-

-

