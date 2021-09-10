Turkey’s HRC import volume up 44.4 percent in January-July

Friday, 10 September 2021 10:36:19 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports increased by 20.8 percent year on year to 480,946 metric tons, up 40.2 percent compared to June. The revenue from these imports amounted to $463.73 million, up 63.2 month on month and increasing by 184.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the first seven months of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.88 million metric tons, up 44.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.15 billion, increasing by 143.1 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 1.27 million mt, up 90.97 percent year on year, followed by Ukraine which shipped 655,399 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2021 January-July 2020 Change (%) July 2021 July 2020 Change (%) Russia 1,268,546 664,254 90.97 167,061 168,994 -1.14 Ukraine 655,399 300,289 118.26 43,630 14,576 199.33 India 317,692 - - 119,835 - - Japan 266,558 108,157 146.45 60,479 1,420 4159.08 France 152,826 298,018 -48.72 18,413 71,801 -74.36 China 50,207 - - 27,086 - - Belgium 32,103 55,578 -42.24 2,830 8,827 -67.94 South Korea 23,469 70,901 -66.90 13,540 9,965 35.88 Romania 19,597 51,260 -61.77 1,166 1,073 8.67 S. Arabia 15,490 - - 10,325 - -

