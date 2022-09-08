﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC import volume down 8.1 percent in January-July

Thursday, 08 September 2022 12:34:09 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 1.7 percent year on year to 472,812 metric tons, up 41.3 percent compared to June. The revenue from these imports amounted to $438.86 million, up 33.6 month on month and decreasing by 5.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.65 million metric tons, down 8.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.39 billion, increasing by 11.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 564,420 mt, down 55.5 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 509,514 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2022

January-July 2021

Change (%)

July 2022

July 2021

Change (%)

Russia

564,420

1,268,546

-55.51

126,606

167,061

-24.22

India

509,514

317,691

60.38

14,966

119,835

-87.51

China

416,197

50,208

728.95

235,673

27,086

770.09

Ukraine

203,791

655,398

-68.91

-

43,630

-

Japan

198,375

266,558

-25.58

29,833

60,479

-50.67

Brazil

157,548

-

-

22,345

-

-

France

156,699

152,826

2.53

12,153

18,413

-34.0

UK

124,100

10,782

1050.99

877

-

-

Netherlands

90,072

9,089

891.0

3,186

147

2067.35

S. Korea

51,782

23,469

120.64

11,925

13,540

-11.93

Turkey's main HRC import sources in January-July are as follows:


