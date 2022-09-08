Turkey’s HRC import volume down 8.1 percent in January-July

Thursday, 08 September 2022 12:34:09 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 1.7 percent year on year to 472,812 metric tons, up 41.3 percent compared to June. The revenue from these imports amounted to $438.86 million, up 33.6 month on month and decreasing by 5.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.65 million metric tons, down 8.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.39 billion, increasing by 11.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 564,420 mt, down 55.5 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 509,514 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2022 January-July 2021 Change (%) July 2022 July 2021 Change (%) Russia 564,420 1,268,546 -55.51 126,606 167,061 -24.22 India 509,514 317,691 60.38 14,966 119,835 -87.51 China 416,197 50,208 728.95 235,673 27,086 770.09 Ukraine 203,791 655,398 -68.91 - 43,630 - Japan 198,375 266,558 -25.58 29,833 60,479 -50.67 Brazil 157,548 - - 22,345 - - France 156,699 152,826 2.53 12,153 18,413 -34.0 UK 124,100 10,782 1050.99 877 - - Netherlands 90,072 9,089 891.0 3,186 147 2067.35 S. Korea 51,782 23,469 120.64 11,925 13,540 -11.93

