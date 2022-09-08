Turkey’s HRC import volume down 8.1 percent in January-July

According to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey's hot rolled coil (HRC) imports decreased by 1.7 percent year on year to 472,812 metric tons, up 41.3 percent compared to June. The revenue from these imports amounted to $438.86 million, up 33.6 month on month and decreasing by 5.4 percent compared to the same month of the previous year.
Meanwhile, in the January-July period of this year, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 2.65 million metric tons, down 8.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $2.39 billion, increasing by 11.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's HRC import sources, with its HRC exports to Turkey amounting to 564,420 mt, down 55.5 percent year on year, followed by India which shipped 509,514 mt of HRC to Turkey in the given period.
Turkey's top HRC import sources in January-July are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-July 2022
|
January-July 2021
|
Change (%)
|
July 2022
|
July 2021
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
564,420
|
1,268,546
|
-55.51
|
126,606
|
167,061
|
-24.22
|
India
|
509,514
|
317,691
|
60.38
|
14,966
|
119,835
|
-87.51
|
China
|
416,197
|
50,208
|
728.95
|
235,673
|
27,086
|
770.09
|
Ukraine
|
203,791
|
655,398
|
-68.91
|
-
|
43,630
|
-
|
Japan
|
198,375
|
266,558
|
-25.58
|
29,833
|
60,479
|
-50.67
|
Brazil
|
157,548
|
-
|
-
|
22,345
|
-
|
-
|
France
|
156,699
|
152,826
|
2.53
|
12,153
|
18,413
|
-34.0
|
UK
|
124,100
|
10,782
|
1050.99
|
877
|
-
|
-
|
Netherlands
|
90,072
|
9,089
|
891.0
|
3,186
|
147
|
2067.35
|
S. Korea
|
51,782
|
23,469
|
120.64
|
11,925
|
13,540
|
-11.93
