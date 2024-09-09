Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 145.2 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 309,800 metric tons, up by 27.6 percent compared to June and by 314.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $189.93 million, increasing by 25.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 241.3 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey 's HRC exports amounted to 1,405,962 mt, up 145.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 114.9 percent to $917.33 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey ’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 433,367 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 178,426 mt and Egypt with 145,795 mt.

Turkey ’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2023 January-July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) July 2023 July 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 177,244 433,367 144.5 14,834 97,916 560.1 Spain 31,384 178,426 468.5 4,066 56,904 >1000.0 Egypt 90,216 145,795 61.6 222 15,291 >1000.0 Greece 36,374 94,546 159.9 2,863 21,395 647.3 Algeria 13,305 78,919 493.2 1,368 1,000 -26.9 Portugal 1,629 78,535 >1000.0 1,629 38,219 >1000.0 United Kingdom 21,187 35,392 67.0 8,227 4,265 -48.2 Morocco 17,120 33,591 96.2 7,140 7,966 11.6 Libya 399 31,419 >1000.0 77 18,769 >1000.0 Belgium 23,617 30,812 30.5 21,477 40 -99.8