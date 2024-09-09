 |  Login 
Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 145.2 percent in January-July

Monday, 09 September 2024 11:29:49 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 309,800 metric tons, up by 27.6 percent compared to June and by 314.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $189.93 million, increasing by 25.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 241.3 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1,405,962 mt, up 145.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 114.9 percent to $917.33 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 433,367 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 178,426 mt and Egypt with 145,795 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-July period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2023

January-July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

July 2023

July 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

177,244

433,367

144.5

14,834

97,916

560.1

Spain

31,384

178,426

468.5

4,066

56,904

>1000.0

Egypt

90,216

145,795

61.6

222

15,291

>1000.0

Greece

36,374

94,546

159.9

2,863

21,395

647.3

Algeria

13,305

78,919

493.2

1,368

1,000

-26.9

Portugal

1,629

78,535

>1000.0

1,629

38,219

>1000.0

United Kingdom

21,187

35,392

67.0

8,227

4,265

-48.2

Morocco

17,120

33,591

96.2

7,140

7,966

11.6

Libya

399

31,419

>1000.0

77

18,769

>1000.0

Belgium

23,617

30,812

30.5

21,477

40

-99.8

Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below:


