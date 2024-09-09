Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 145.2 percent in January-July

In July this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 309,800 metric tons, up by 27.6 percent compared to June and by 314.1 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $189.93 million, increasing by 25.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 241.3 percent year on year.
In the January-July period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 1,405,962 mt, up 145.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 114.9 percent to $917.33 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy with 433,367 mt. Italy was followed by Spain with 178,426 mt and Egypt with 145,795 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in the January-July period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-July 2023
|
January-July 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
July 2023
|
July 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
177,244
|
433,367
|
144.5
|
14,834
|
97,916
|
560.1
|
Spain
|
31,384
|
178,426
|
468.5
|
4,066
|
56,904
|
>1000.0
|
Egypt
|
90,216
|
145,795
|
61.6
|
222
|
15,291
|
>1000.0
|
Greece
|
36,374
|
94,546
|
159.9
|
2,863
|
21,395
|
647.3
|
Algeria
|
13,305
|
78,919
|
493.2
|
1,368
|
1,000
|
-26.9
|
Portugal
|
1,629
|
78,535
|
>1000.0
|
1,629
|
38,219
|
>1000.0
|
United Kingdom
|
21,187
|
35,392
|
67.0
|
8,227
|
4,265
|
-48.2
|
Morocco
|
17,120
|
33,591
|
96.2
|
7,140
|
7,966
|
11.6
|
Libya
|
399
|
31,419
|
>1000.0
|
77
|
18,769
|
>1000.0
|
Belgium
|
23,617
|
30,812
|
30.5
|
21,477
|
40
|
-99.8
Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in the January-July period this year are presented below: