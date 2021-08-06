Turkey’s HRC exports down 27.2 percent in January-June

Friday, 06 August 2021 12:19:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 32.3 percent to 168,545 metric tons compared to May and were down 45.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $148.02 million, down 25.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 9.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-June period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 984,975 mt, down 27.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 16.1 percent to $729.48 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first six months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 286,576 mt, down 47.06 percent, followed by the US which received 154,629 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-June are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2021 January-June 2020 Y-o-y change (%) June 2021 June 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 286,576 541,350 -47.06 34,787 144,988 -76.01 USA 154,629 8,174 1791.72 34,667 - - Spain 148,148 226,109 -34.48 21,600 54,694 -60.51 Tunisia 49,714 13,114 279.09 - 1,757 - South Africa 44,876 - - - - - Greece 41,915 62,203 -32.62 11,774 17,357 -32.17 Portugal 31,759 53,706 -40.87 17,527 21,503 -18.49 Belgium 29,479 57,368 -48.61 1,113 5,368 -79.27 Bulgaria 27,703 53,817 -48.52 450 32,822 -98.63 Algeria 20,682 24,479 -15.51 2,938 2,112 39.11

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-June are as follows: