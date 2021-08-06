﻿
English
Turkey’s HRC exports down 27.2 percent in January-June

Friday, 06 August 2021 12:19:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's total hot rolled coil (HRC) exports decreased by 32.3 percent to 168,545 metric tons compared to May and were down 45.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). These exports had a value of $148.02 million, down 25.4 percent month on month, while increasing by 9.0 percent compared to the same month of 2020.

In the January-June period of this year, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 984,975 mt, down 27.2 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 16.1 percent to $729.48 million, both compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first six months of this year, Italy ranked first among Turkey's HRC export destinations, with its HRC imports from Turkey amounting to 286,576 mt, down 47.06 percent, followed by the US which received 154,629 mt of HRC from Turkey in the given period.

Turkey's top HRC export destinations in January-June are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2021

January-June 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2021

June 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

286,576

541,350

-47.06

34,787

144,988

-76.01

USA

154,629

8,174

1791.72

34,667

-

-

Spain

148,148

226,109

-34.48

21,600

54,694

-60.51

Tunisia

49,714

13,114

279.09

-

1,757

-

South Africa

44,876

-

-

-

-

-

Greece

41,915

62,203

-32.62

11,774

17,357

-32.17

Portugal

31,759

53,706

-40.87

17,527

21,503

-18.49

Belgium

29,479

57,368

-48.61

1,113

5,368

-79.27

Bulgaria

27,703

53,817

-48.52

450

32,822

-98.63

Algeria

20,682

24,479

-15.51

2,938

2,112

39.11

Turkey's main HRC export destinations in January-June are as follows:


