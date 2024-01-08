Turkey’s Galva Metal parts ways with Germany’s Wuppermann

Monday, 08 January 2024 14:37:30 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Tolga Kısacıkoğlu, president of Turkey-based coated flat steel producer Galva Metal, has stated that Galva Metals has re-acquired the 35 percent stake of German steel producer Wuppermann GmbH in Galva Metal and ended the partnership between the companies.

It was reported that the end of the partnership, which had lasted for more than 10 years, was due to Wuppermann wanting to be more cautious, while Galva Metal plans to invest and grow. Meanwhile, the company’s commercial activities with Wuppermann will continue.