Turkey's CRC imports up 6.3 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 11:59:02 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 30.2 percent month on month to 85,897 mt, up 96.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $91.94 million, decreasing by 32 percent compared to August and up 296.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 612,266 metric tons, up 6.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $551.8 million, increasing by 85.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first nine months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 243,046 mt, down 31.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totaled 231,107 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2021

January-September 2020

Change (%)

September 2021

September 2020

Change (%)

Russia

243,046

353,889

-31.32

26,718

30,566

-12.59

China

213,107

28,367

651.25

39,724

319

-

South Korea

62,917

41,687

50.93

10,964

882

-

Netherlands

21,579

14,970

44.15

1,549

2,245

-31.00

Belgium

16,457

61,508

-73.24

1,895

6,613

-71.34

Ukraine

14,622

12,930

13.09

573

-

-

Romania

9,825

30,512

-67.80

1,041

470

121.49

Italy

7,387

11,718

-36.96

802

981

-18.25

Sweden

5,453

3,219

69.40

557

294

89.46

Austria

4,653

2,778

67.49

27

282

-90.43

 


