Turkey's CRC imports up 6.3 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 11:59:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 30.2 percent month on month to 85,897 mt, up 96.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $91.94 million, decreasing by 32 percent compared to August and up 296.7 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 612,266 metric tons, up 6.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $551.8 million, increasing by 85.4 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first nine months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 243,046 mt, down 31.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totaled 231,107 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-September are as follows: