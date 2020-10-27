Turkey’s Cemtas’ sales revenues down 3.5 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 27 October 2020 17:31:02 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Bursa-based Turkish steelmaker Cemtas has reported a net profit of TRY 90.18 million ($11.07 million) for the first nine months of this year, compared to a net profit of TRY 41.93 million in the first nine months of the previous year. In the given period, the sales revenue of the company amounted to TRY 508.43 million ($62.40 million), falling by 3.5 percent year on year, while the company registered an operating profit of TRY 66.78 million ($8.2 million), increasing from the operating profit of TRY 41.05 million recorded in the same period of 2019.

In the given period, Cemtas’ steel billet output totaled 112,903 mt, increasing by 5.3 percent, while its rolled steel output rose by 0.9 percent to 103,280 mt, both year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first nine months, the company’s sales to the domestic market decreased by 3.2 percent year on year to 65,245 mt, while its export sales fell by 3.9 percent to 35,960 mt compared to the same period last year.