Friday, 19 March 2021 16:07:37 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Izmir-based Turkish steel producer Cebitas Demir Celik Endustrisi As has announced that it will halt its scrap purchases starting from March 20 and continuing until April 1, since it plans to start maintenance works, as SteelOrbis has learned.

Cebitas has a billet production capacity of approximately 860,000 mt per year, while its rebar production capacity is around 600,000 mt per year. The steelmaker’s steel scrap storage capacity is 350,000 metric tons.