Turkey’s billet imports up 96.9 percent in January-February

Thursday, 08 April 2021 15:03:12 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 134.7 percent month on month to 407,789 mt, up by 228.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $220.38 million, increasing by 138.1 percent month on month and up by 292.2 percent year on year.

In the January-February period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 581,513 mt, increasing by 96.9 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 141.7 percent to $312.93 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 315,081 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 57.97 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 137,573 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-February are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-February 2021

January-February 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2021

February 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

315,081

199,462

57.97

190,729

77,955

144.67

Ukraine

137,573

77,353

77.85

109,766

40,627

170.18

Qatar

48,000

-

-

48,000

-

-

Oman

37,344

-

-

37,344

-

-

Azerbaijan

14,032

-

-

7,434

-

-

Albania

10,545

-

-

4,793

-

-

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-February period of this year are presented below:


