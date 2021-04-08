Turkey’s billet imports up 96.9 percent in January-February

Thursday, 08 April 2021 15:03:12 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 134.7 percent month on month to 407,789 mt, up by 228.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $220.38 million, increasing by 138.1 percent month on month and up by 292.2 percent year on year.

In the January-February period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 581,513 mt, increasing by 96.9 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 141.7 percent to $312.93 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 315,081 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 57.97 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 137,573 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-February are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-February 2021 January-February 2020 Y-o-y change (%) February 2021 February 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 315,081 199,462 57.97 190,729 77,955 144.67 Ukraine 137,573 77,353 77.85 109,766 40,627 170.18 Qatar 48,000 - - 48,000 - - Oman 37,344 - - 37,344 - - Azerbaijan 14,032 - - 7,434 - - Albania 10,545 - - 4,793 - -

