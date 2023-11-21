Turkey’s billet imports up 46.7 percent in January-September

Tuesday, 21 November 2023 11:02:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey’s billet and bloom import volume declined by 58.0 percent month on month and by 53.1 percent year on year to 91,558 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $52.19 million, down by 57.2 percent month on month and by 55.2 percent year on year.

In the first nine months of this year, Turkey’s billet import volume amounted to 2.55 million mt, growing by 46.7 percent, while the value of these imports moved up by 22.9 percent to $1.52 billion, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 1,162,716 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 0.9 percent year on year. Russia was followed by Algeria with 422,808 mt, up 632.8 percent, and Oman with 197,876 mt, up 101.4 percent, both on year-on-year basis.