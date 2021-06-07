﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports up 165.3 percent in January-April

Monday, 07 June 2021 12:00:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In April this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 8.0 percent month on month to 366,422 mt, up by 501.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $220.73 million, increasing by 10.9 percent month on month and up by 689.0 percent year on year.

In the January-April period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.29 million mt, increasing by 165.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 240.8 percent to $732.67 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 666,605 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 158.16 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 237,189 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-April are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-April 2021

January-April 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

April 2021

April 2020

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

666,605

258,215

158.16

152,568

18,252

735.90

Ukraine

237,189

177,839

33.37

69,211

36,378

90.26

Qatar

97,019

-

-

-

-

-

Oman

92,319

-

-

54,975

-

-

Algeria

69,208

-

-

60,528

-

-

India

29,954

-

-

-

-

-

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-April period of this year are presented below:


