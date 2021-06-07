Turkey’s billet imports up 165.3 percent in January-April

Monday, 07 June 2021 12:00:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 8.0 percent month on month to 366,422 mt, up by 501.7 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $220.73 million, increasing by 10.9 percent month on month and up by 689.0 percent year on year.

In the January-April period of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.29 million mt, increasing by 165.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 240.8 percent to $732.67 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 666,605 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, up 158.16 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 237,189 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-April are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2021 January-April 2020 Y-o-y change (%) April 2021 April 2020 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 666,605 258,215 158.16 152,568 18,252 735.90 Ukraine 237,189 177,839 33.37 69,211 36,378 90.26 Qatar 97,019 - - - - - Oman 92,319 - - 54,975 - - Algeria 69,208 - - 60,528 - - India 29,954 - - - - -

