﻿
Turkey’s billet imports down 6.5 percent in 2020

Thursday, 04 February 2021 13:41:50 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 1.9 percent month on month to 82,010 mt, down by 66.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $41.41 million, increasing by 6.2 percent month on month and down by 55.3 percent year on year.

In 2020, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.44 million mt, decreasing by 6.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 14.0 percent to $628.26 million, both year on year.

In 2020, Turkey imported 922,698 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 5.86 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 350,124 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in 2020 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2020

2019

Y-o-y change (%)

December 2020

December 2019

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

922,698

980,105

-5.86

24,507

150,386

-83.70

Ukraine

350,124

345,008

1.48

40,948

53,180

-23.00

Belarus

36,465

20,386

78.87

-

-

-

Georgia

34,381

73,167

-53.01

3,969

3,807

4.26

Libya

30,628

14,931

105.13

-

-

-

Azerbaijan

15,493

25,372

-38.94

4,088

-

-

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in 2020 are presented below:


