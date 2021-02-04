Turkey’s billet imports down 6.5 percent in 2020

Thursday, 04 February 2021 13:41:50 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In December last year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 1.9 percent month on month to 82,010 mt, down by 66.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $41.41 million, increasing by 6.2 percent month on month and down by 55.3 percent year on year.

In 2020, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.44 million mt, decreasing by 6.5 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 14.0 percent to $628.26 million, both year on year.

In 2020, Turkey imported 922,698 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 5.86 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 350,124 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in 2020 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) 2020 2019 Y-o-y change (%) December 2020 December 2019 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 922,698 980,105 -5.86 24,507 150,386 -83.70 Ukraine 350,124 345,008 1.48 40,948 53,180 -23.00 Belarus 36,465 20,386 78.87 - - - Georgia 34,381 73,167 -53.01 3,969 3,807 4.26 Libya 30,628 14,931 105.13 - - - Azerbaijan 15,493 25,372 -38.94 4,088 - -

