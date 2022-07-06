Turkey’s billet imports down 47.3 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 12:36:33 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 25.9 percent month on month to 253,467 mt, down by 25.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $201.52 million, up 25.8 percent month on month and down 5.7 percent year on year.

In the first five months of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 858,069 mt, decreasing by 47.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 31.7 percent to $646.36 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 494,543 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 45.8 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 87,773 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2022 January-May 2021 Y-o-y change (%) May 2022 May 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 494,543 911,732 -45.76 209,144 245,126 -14.68 Ukraine 87,773 259,492 -66.18 2,995 22,304 -86.57 India 49,442 29,955 65.05 - - - Azerbaijan 48,884 32,529 50.28 12,290 4,524 171.66 Oman 45,726 92,319 -50.47 - - - Algeria 41,558 118,271 -64.86 9,998 49,062 -79.62 Iran 27,716 4,374 533.65 7,047 1,818 287.62 Romania 27,344 - - 2,070 - - Georgia 11,044 19,834 -44.32 7,029 - - Italy 6,571 15,601 -57.88 759 8,384 -90.95

