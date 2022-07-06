﻿
English
Turkey’s billet imports down 47.3 percent in January-May

Wednesday, 06 July 2022 12:36:33 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 25.9 percent month on month to 253,467 mt, down by 25.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $201.52 million, up 25.8 percent month on month and down 5.7 percent year on year.

In the first five months of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 858,069 mt, decreasing by 47.3 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 31.7 percent to $646.36 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 494,543 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 45.8 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Ukraine which supplied 87,773 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2022

January-May 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

May 2022

May 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

494,543

911,732

-45.76

209,144

245,126

-14.68

Ukraine

87,773

259,492

-66.18

2,995

22,304

-86.57

India

49,442

29,955

65.05

-

-

-

Azerbaijan

48,884

32,529

50.28

12,290

4,524

171.66

Oman

45,726

92,319

-50.47

-

-

-

Algeria

41,558

118,271

-64.86

9,998

49,062

-79.62

Iran

27,716

4,374

533.65

7,047

1,818

287.62

Romania

27,344

-

-

2,070

-

-

Georgia

11,044

19,834

-44.32

7,029

-

-

Italy

6,571

15,601

-57.88

759

8,384

-90.95

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-May period of this year are presented below:


