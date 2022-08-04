﻿
Turkey’s billet imports down 32.8 percent in January-June

Thursday, 04 August 2022 12:37:03 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 30.3 percent month on month to 330,261 mt, up by 134.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $242.06 million, up 20.0 percent month on month and up 151.0 percent year on year.

In the first half of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.19 million mt, decreasing by 32.8 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 14.8 percent to $888.66 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 732,147 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 29.01 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Oman which supplied 92,537 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2022

January-June 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

June 2022

June 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

732,147

1,031,291

-29.01

237,604

119,559

98.73

Oman

92,537

92,319

0.24

46,811

-

-

Ukraine

87,773

259,492

-66.18

-

-

-

Algeria

57,694

118,271

-51.22

16,137

-

-

Azerbaijan

54,828

40,945

33.91

5,944

8,417

-29.38

India

49,443

29,955

65.06

-

-

-

Iran

40,854

6,442

534.18

13,139

2,068

535.35

Romania

27,344

-

-

-

-

-

Georgia

17,947

23,841

-24.72

6,903

4,007

72.27

Pakistan

8,169

-

-

2,352

-

-

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-June period of this year are presented below:


Tags: Billet Semis Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

