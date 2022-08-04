Turkey’s billet imports down 32.8 percent in January-June

Thursday, 04 August 2022 12:37:03 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's billet and bloom import volume increased by 30.3 percent month on month to 330,261 mt, up by 134.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $242.06 million, up 20.0 percent month on month and up 151.0 percent year on year.

In the first half of this year, Turkey's billet import volume amounted to 1.19 million mt, decreasing by 32.8 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 14.8 percent to $888.66 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 732,147 mt of billet and bloom from Russia, down 29.01 percent year on year, with Russia ranking as Turkey's leading billet and bloom import source, ahead of Oman which supplied 92,537 mt in the given period.

Turkey's top billet and bloom import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2022 January-June 2021 Y-o-y change (%) June 2022 June 2021 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 732,147 1,031,291 -29.01 237,604 119,559 98.73 Oman 92,537 92,319 0.24 46,811 - - Ukraine 87,773 259,492 -66.18 - - - Algeria 57,694 118,271 -51.22 16,137 - - Azerbaijan 54,828 40,945 33.91 5,944 8,417 -29.38 India 49,443 29,955 65.06 - - - Iran 40,854 6,442 534.18 13,139 2,068 535.35 Romania 27,344 - - - - - Georgia 17,947 23,841 -24.72 6,903 4,007 72.27 Pakistan 8,169 - - 2,352 - -

Turkey's main billet and bloom sources on country basis in the January-June period of this year are presented below: