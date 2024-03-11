Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 8.8 percent in January from December

Monday, 11 March 2024 17:18:38 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in January this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index rose by 4.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 58.3 percent compared to January 2023.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey increased by 8.8 percent month on month and by 53.4 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in January moved up by 4.2 percent month on month and grew by 62.4 percent year on year.