Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 8.5 percent in December from November

Tuesday, 13 February 2024 11:15:06 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in December last year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index rose by 6.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 59.4 percent compared to December 2022.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey increased by 8.5 percent month on month and by 59.1 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in December last year moved up by 9.2 percent month on month and grew by 65.5 percent year on year.


