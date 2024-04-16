﻿
Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 2.0 percent in February from January

Tuesday, 16 April 2024 12:16:31 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in February this year Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index rose by 5.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 77.3 percent compared to January 2023.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey increased by 2.0 percent month on month and by 75.4 percent year on year. 

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in February moved up by 5.5 percent month on month and grew by 74.1 percent year on year.  


Tags: Turkey Europe 

