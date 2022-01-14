﻿
English
Turkey’s basic metal turnover up 12.4 percent in November from October

Friday, 14 January 2022 12:00:19 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in November last year, Turkey’s monthly industrial turnover index increased by 12.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 67.9 percent compared to November 2020.

In the given month, the industrial turnover index for the manufacture of basic metals in Turkey rose by 12.4 percent month on month and advanced by 106.7 percent year on year.

The industrial turnover index for fabricated metal product manufacturing in November this year increased by 10.6 percent month on month and grew by 63.9 percent year on year.


