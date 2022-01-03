Turkey cuts import duties on CR stainless sheet

Monday, 03 January 2022 15:03:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has revised its import duties on cold rolled stainless sheet from 12 percent to eight percent, effective as of January 1, 2022.

In the January-November period this year, Turkey imported 275,486 mt of the given product, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The largest suppliers were China with 94,069 mt, Indonesia with 40,401 mt, Spain with 30,646 mt, Taiwan with 25,913 mt and Italy with 19,402 mt.

The products currently fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 721931000000, 721932100000, 721932900000, 721933100000, 721933900000, 721934100000, 721934900000, 721935100000, 721935900000, 722020210011, 722020290011, 722020410011, 722020490011, 722020810011 and 722020890011.