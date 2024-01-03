Turkey revises deadline for rebar inventory sales within tracking system

Wednesday, 03 January 2024 16:18:28 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

Turkey has extended the previously announced January 31, 2024, deadline for permission within the scope of its rebar monitoring system to sell rebar without security labels for wholesalers, dealers and traders to April 31, 2024, according to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette. Producers and importers are not permitted to sell their inventories as of January 1, 2024.

Last year, the country’s General Directorate of Minting and Printing established a rebar monitoring system to monitor, record and inspect all stages including the production, import, use and laboratory tests of rebar in order to ensure tax security, as SteelOrbis previously reported.