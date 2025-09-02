 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey...

Turkey nears exhaustion of EU HRC import quota for Q3

Tuesday, 02 September 2025 12:10:39 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Beginning the last month of the EU quota period from July 1 to September 30, some import quotas for certain steel products allocated for countries like South Korea, Taiwan, Egypt, China and some other countries have already been exhausted, according to the latest data from the European Commission. Turkey’s 402,732 mt HRC (1A) quota usage has reached 99.98 percent, with just 2,740 mt of the quota remaining.

In addition, Turkey, Vietnam and Japan have each exhausted their 21,207 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B) allocated under “other countries”.

Turkey's EU import quota usage by product in Q3

Looking at the other exhausted quotas, Taiwan has used all of its 113,428 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A), while it has exceeded its quota of 23,037 mt for organic coated sheets with 2,178 mt waiting for customs clearance. China has exhausted its 141,949 mt quota for merchant bars and light sections and its 17,563 mt quota for rebar allocated under “other countries”. South Korea has used all of its 71,880 mt quota for organic coated sheets, while Egypt has exhausted its 15,255 mt quota for wire rod allocated under “other countries”.

The other quotas near exhaustion can be seen in the table below.

Product Country Amount (mt) Remaining (mt) Used (%)
HRC (1A) Australia (under other countries) 112,716 21,209 81.18
CRC South Korea 95,726 6,134 94.32
CRC Vietnam (under other countries) 43,989 1,647 96.26
CRC Taiwan (under other countries) 43,989 4,602 91.52
Metallic coated sheets (4A) India 54,279 9,745 82.05
Quarto plate South Korea (under other countries) 111,358 6,735 93.95

Tags: Plate Crc Coated Hrc Merchant Bar Longs Flats Turkey European Union Quotas & Duties 

Similar articles

Five US steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions by Trump administration

25 Jul | Steel News

Turkey exhausts half of EU’s HRC import quota within almost one month

23 Jul | Steel News

US Steel groups pledge support for steel tariffs, applaud actions taken by Trump Administration

10 Mar | Steel News

UK initiates safeguard extension review for 15 steel product categories

06 Sep | Steel News

China’s steel exports to ASEAN drop 13% in 2019, only coated steel visibly up

23 Mar | Steel News

European long steel buyers use up almost half of import quotas as of late October

23 Oct | Steel News

Slowdown in Turkey’s steel exports continues in September

17 Sep | Steel News

Nucor earns $145 million in Q1 despite overcapacity and pricing pressures

20 Apr | Steel News

Nucor plans SBQ and flats upgrades, but no expansion into OCTG market

27 Jan | Steel News

Earnings surge more than six-fold for Nucor in 2011

27 Jan | Steel News