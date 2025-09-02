Turkey nears exhaustion of EU HRC import quota for Q3

Beginning the last month of the EU quota period from July 1 to September 30, some import quotas for certain steel products allocated for countries like South Korea, Taiwan, Egypt, China and some other countries have already been exhausted, according to the latest data from the European Commission. Turkey’s 402,732 mt HRC (1A) quota usage has reached 99.98 percent, with just 2,740 mt of the quota remaining.

In addition, Turkey, Vietnam and Japan have each exhausted their 21,207 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4B) allocated under “other countries”.

Turkey's EU import quota usage by product in Q3

Looking at the other exhausted quotas, Taiwan has used all of its 113,428 mt quota for metallic coated sheets (4A), while it has exceeded its quota of 23,037 mt for organic coated sheets with 2,178 mt waiting for customs clearance. China has exhausted its 141,949 mt quota for merchant bars and light sections and its 17,563 mt quota for rebar allocated under “other countries”. South Korea has used all of its 71,880 mt quota for organic coated sheets, while Egypt has exhausted its 15,255 mt quota for wire rod allocated under “other countries”.

The other quotas near exhaustion can be seen in the table below.