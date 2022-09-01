Turkey hikes electricity and natural gas prices by over 50% for industrial users

Thursday, 01 September 2022 12:20:49 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

As of today, September 1, electricity and natural gas prices in Turkey have increased, according to the tariff tables for September published by Turkey’s Energy Market Regulatory Authority (EPDK) and Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (Botaş).

According to the EPDK, it has raised household electricity prices by 20 percent, those used by public and services sectors by 30 percent and those used in industry by 50 percent, due to the recent increase in global energy prices, especially with the effect of the war between Russia and Ukraine.

BOTAŞ stated that global natural gas prices have increased 20-fold as a result of increasing natural gas demand and the increase in natural gas prices due to the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, Europe’s largest natural gas supplier. Accordingly, it hiked the natural gas price for domestic use by 20.4 percent, by 47.6 percent for small- to medium-scale industrial customers, and by 50.8 percent for large industrial users. In addition, the price of natural gas used for electricity production has been raised by 49.5 percent.