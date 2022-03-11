﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey-based IDC posts loss for 2021

Friday, 11 March 2022 12:21:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Turkish rebar producer İzmir Demir Çelik Sanayi A.Ş. (IDC) has announced its financial results for 2021.

Accordingly, in 2021 IDC registered a net loss of TRY 782.51 million ($52.35 million), compared to a net loss of TRY 462.52 million in 2020. In the same period, the company’s sales revenues increased by 107.6 percent year on year to TRY 10.82 billion ($723.95 million). In the given period, IDC recorded an operating profit of TRY 1.17 billion ($78.47 million), compared to an operating profit of TRY 348.19 million in the previous year.

IDC said that last year its steel billet output increased by 15.8 percent to 1.50 million mt, while its rebar production totaled 986,058 mt, rising by 13.0 percent, both year on year. Besides, 338,344 mt of rebar was also produced by the company’s contractual partners in the given period, with a year-on-year increase of 24.5 percent. In the given period, the company produced 300,576 mt of steel sections, up by 20.0 percent year on year.

In 2021, IDC’s finished steel sales increased by 13.4 percent to 1.59 million mt, while its export sales rose by 53.9 percent to 446,249 mt, both year on year.

The company statement said that during the first half of the year raw material and finished steel prices increased on average on year-on-year basis. The company also noted that the continuing rise in the exchange rate in the given period caused it to incur a financial loss.


Tags: rebar  semis  billet  Turkey  steelmaking  beams  longs  Europe  fin. Reports  |  similar articles »

Most Recent Related Articles

10 Mar

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat’s steel output and sales rise in Jan-Feb
16 Feb

Turkey’s Ayes Çelik Hasır to export wire mesh to UK
15 Feb

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat doubles construction steel output in January
11 Feb

OYAK Mining Metallurgy Group sees higher revenues and net profit in 2021
11 Feb

Turkey-based Çemtaş’ sales revenues rise by 91.6 percent in 2021